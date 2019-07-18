ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey says Washington’s decision to exclude Ankara from an American-led fighter jet program goes against the “spirit of alliance” and is calling for it to reverse the decision.

In a major break with a longtime ally, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday said Turkey is being kicked out of the F-35 program because it is buying the Russian S-400 air defense system. The United States says the S-400 would compromise the F-35 program and aid Russian intelligence.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected that assertion and said the decision lacked “legitimate justification.”

Turkey began taking delivery of the S-400s last week.

The ministry said: “We call on the United States to come back from this mistake that will cause irreparable damage to our strategic ties.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.