ISTANBUL — The man at the center of Turkey’s currency crisis and feud with the United States — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — is unleashing the same combative rhetoric that powered him through other grave challenges in his 16 years as the increasingly authoritarian leader of a key NATO ally.

But Erdogan is also a pragmatist who badly needs a way out of a standoff that threatens his outsized ambitions for the once-thriving Turkish economy.

The interplay between Erdogan’s two sides could determine how a country that strategically spans the Asian and European continents, and shelters several million Syrian refugees in a deal with the European Union, will handle a cascade of problems: high inflation, foreign investor flight and a plunge in the value of the Turkish lira.

