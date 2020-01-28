Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump discussed the issue last week, just days ahead of the council’s meeting Tuesday. The Financial Times has reported the meeting is expected to agree that the company can play a restricted role in the project.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have technological progress here in the U.K., allow consumers, businesses in the U.K. to have access to fantastic technology, fantastic communications, but also protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world,” Johnson said.

Such a decision is exceedingly awkward for Johnson’s government, as he risks the fury of one of Britain’s closest allies at just the moment it really needs Trump’s administration to quickly strike a trade deal after Brexit. Britain is also loathe to insult China, which it also needs for future trade deals.