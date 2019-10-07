Ukraine’s top prosecutor said Friday that his office is reviewing several cases related to the owner of a gas company where Biden’s son sat on the board.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko emphasized Monday that prosecutors act independently and the government has nothing to do with the probe. “The last thing we want is getting dragged into U.S. domestic politics,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD