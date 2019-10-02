Poroshenko said he met Giuliani in 2017 as a “friend of Ukraine” and they discussed “political support and investment” but nothing else. Poroshenko said he never spoke about any “commercial companies” with Trump, former President Barack Obama or current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani wants Ukraine to investigate Biden, whose son Hunter served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Trump asked Poroshenko’s successor to “look into” the Bidens in a call that’s at the center of a U.S. impeachment inquiry.

