Officials have been drawing attention to the relatively dismal aid response of the international community compared to other crises.
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini recently called the Venezuela exodus the “most underfunded refugee crisis in the world.”
The number of Venezuelans fleeing their country’s upheaval could soon surpass even the flight of Syrians escaping their nation’s conflict.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD