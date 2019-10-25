Guterres said the U.N. is ready to provide any assistance the OAS needs.

Bolivian President Evo Morales has declared himself victor of the weekend election. The OAS and European Union are backing a runoff between Morales and former President Carlos Mesa, who finished second.

Guterres appealed to the government and the opposition “to keep the maximum restraint” and expressed hope the OAS initiative will lead “to a positive conclusion.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD