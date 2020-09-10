The agency said she had been found with signs of a violent death. It said she was at least the seventh rights activist killed in Mexico so far in 2020.
Rodríguez Lemus was a founder of a transgender advocacy group and a promoter of AIDS education and prevention campaigns.
Her group, the Union and Force of Chihuahua Trans Women, said she had gone missing from the areas she used to frequent as a sex worker and activist several days before her death.
