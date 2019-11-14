He says that even if there’s an immediate resolution to Venezuela’s crisis, it will be difficult for all those who left to quickly pick up and return.

As a result, Stein says, “The entire region won’t be the same.”

The U.N. refugee agency is calling on the international community to contribute $1.35 billion to help nations receiving migrants to respond to the crisis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD