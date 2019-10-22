Morales’s government has invested heavily in social programs and prioritized anti-poverty initiatives. It also has been at pains to distance democratic and economically successful Bolivia from the leftists in Venezuela, who have been accused of fraud and violence in their quest to cling to power.

But as the tallies from Sunday’s election appeared to be swinging in Morales’s favor after an irregular period in which vote counting had been halted, critics said the election was in danger of losing legitimacy. Bolivia, meanwhile, was at risk of being seen as exactly what it has insisted it isn’t: another Venezuela.

Counting of the last ballots is ongoing, and no official winner has been announced, but state TV was suggesting an outright victory for Morales. On Monday evening, the electoral authorities announced that with 95 percent of the ballots counted, Morales was winning with 47 percent of the votes — just fractionally enough to avoid a runoff against opposition candidate and former president Carlos Mesa.

Those results were a far cry from the initial vote-count result released after polls closed Sunday. That count showed Morales ahead but significantly short of the 10-percentage point lead he needed to avoid a runoff in December, which experts say he stood a strong chance of losing.

The turn of events set off violent protests in several Bolivian cities. In Potosi, protesters lighted the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) building on fire, leading two people on the second floor to jump to safety. Protesters also set fire to an election office building in Chuquisaca, leaving at least three injured. In Sucre and Tarija, demonstrators burned and looted election offices.

Overnight, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the nation, chanting slogans such as “No, and no, I don’t want to live in a dictatorship like the one in Venezuela.” At one point, protesters tore down a statue of Chávez in Riberalta, a town northeast of La Paz, Bolivia’s seat of government.

A civil society group in Santa Cruz, the economic capital and an opposition stronghold, called for a national strike on Tuesday and invited the business community and agriculture workers to meet to discuss the possibility of calling for a permanent strike should Morales be proclaimed the outright victor.

In a statement, an Organization of American States observer mission made up of representatives from across the region expressed “worry and surprise about the drastic and hard to justify change in the tendency of the preliminary results.”

The United States — which had joined more than 50 countries in pulling official recognition from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Chávez’s successor — denounced the election results in Bolivia, suggesting manipulation.

“The U.S. rejects the Electoral Tribunal’s attempts to subvert #Bolivia’s democracy by delaying the vote count & taking actions that undermine the credibility of Bolivia’s elections,” tweeted Michael G. Kozak, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs. “We call on the TSE to immediately act to restore credibility in the vote counting process.”

Morales’s opposition, meanwhile, decried the vote count as fraudulent.

“What is happening in Bolivia is a gigantic fraud to rob us of our right to go to a second round, where we have a choice of winning,” Mesa told CNN in an interview on Monday night. “We are talking about a clearly established fraud by a government that has the electoral council at its service.”

Prominent Latin American observers said Bolivia would be entering dangerous territory if Morales is declared the outright victor, a move that could lead to international condemnation and perhaps even sanctions.

“The electoral process has been bizarre and highly suspect,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank. “It is hard to escape the conclusion that Evo is brazenly trying to steal the election to avoid a runoff that he might well lose. He is intent on perpetuating himself in power. He sees himself as Bolivia’s savior who deserves another term.”

Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Information Network, a think tank analyzing Bolivian politics and drug policy, said moves by protesters to attack and burn vote-counting centers could hinder a fair count. By the same token, she said, the decision by the electoral tribunal to suspend vote counting for 20 hours after Morales appeared to be heading to a runoff and then suddenly announce results that appeared to show him winning outright also strains faith in the electoral process.

“It’s not clear what happened because of the erratic and nontransparent way in which the electoral tribunal froze voting results,” Ledebur said. “At this point, it almost doesn’t matter. There is an uncertainty, and the road from here on out is going to be rocky and complicated for everyone involved. In this situation, all Bolivians lose.”

Morales was running for a fourth term in office despite losing a 2016 referendum in which he sought a national mandate to sidestep term limits. He secured a court ruling that enabled him to run again anyway — drawing fire from opponents, who said it fit an authoritarian pattern that has also included heavy-handedness with anti-development demonstrators, the press and political opponents.

First elected in 2006, Morales — Bolivia’s first indigenous president — handily won reelection in 2009 and 2014 based on his economic successes. But this time around, polls suggested that many Bolivians had soured on Morales, viewing him as out-of-touch and distant. He was losing his shine amid allegations of government corruption, a slowing economy and an undemocratic power grab, even as many Bolivians have acknowledged the economic benefits brought during his 13 years of governance.

On Sunday evening, after a count based on 83 percent of the vote showed Morales almost surely headed to a runoff, he nevertheless proclaimed a “new victory.”

“A new victory. We won again. Four consecutive elections we have won in Bolivia,” Morales said at his party’s headquarters. “And the most important thing is that we again have an absolute majority in the chambers of deputies and senators.”

Rachelle Krygier in Miami and Lucien Chauvin in Lima, Peru, contributed to this report.

