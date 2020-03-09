The names of the service members were withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.
No further details were immediately available. The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.
There was no immediate comment from Iraqi officials.
