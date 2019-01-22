FILE - In this June 4, 2008 file photo, Palestinians unload bags of flour donated by the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, at a depot in the West Bank village of Anin near Jenin. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are no longer getting food aid or health services from America after the Trump administration’s decision in 2018 to cut more than $200 million in aid to the Palestinians. Before the aid cuts were announced, it provided food aid -- branded as a gift from the American people -- to more than 180,000 Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza on behalf of the World Food Program. (Mohammed Ballas, File/Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — Tens of thousands of Palestinians are no longer getting food aid or basic health services from America. U.S.-funded infrastructure projects have been halted, and an innovative peace-building program in Jerusalem is scaling back its activities.

The Trump administration’s decision last year to cut more than $200 million in development aid to the Palestinians is forcing NGOs to slash programs and lay off staff as the effects ripple through a community that has spent more than two decades promoting peace in the Middle East.

The U.S. government’s development agency, USAID, has provided more than $5.5 billion to the Palestinians since 1994.

Much of that aid is channeled through international NGOs, which were abruptly informed of the cuts last summer and have been scrambling to keep their programs alive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.