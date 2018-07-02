SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Army says it will invest some $62 million in Puerto Rico to renovate and expand its infrastructure in the U.S. territory.

Officials said late Monday they will invest $10 million to build an operations center in the northwest coastal town of Aguadilla starting early next year.

Brig. Gen. Dustin Shultz said that another $52 million will go toward building a training facility and new offices in Fort Buchanan near the capital of San Juan. Construction is expected to start in late 2019.

Officials said the U.S. Army invests around $285 million a year in Puerto Rico and has roughly 5,000 soldiers and 200 civil employees assigned.

