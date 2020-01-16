Mexican authorities have stepped up its pressure on migrants transiting the country in the past year and in exchange demanded the U.S. do more to intercept guns and ammunition flowing into Mexico. Last year, Mexico had more homicides than in any year since comparable records have been kept.
Thursday’s meeting came as hundreds of mostly Honduran migrants began crossing Guatemala. A day earlier Mexican officials had said the migrants would not be allowed to continue through Mexico.
