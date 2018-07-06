UNITED NATIONS — An informal U.N. Security Council meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the statute that created the International Criminal Court was boycotted by the United States, which is not a party to the world’s first permanent war crimes tribunal.

There is no requirement that the 15 council members attend informal meetings, but it is rare for a member to boycott. Russia, China and other council members that don’t support the ICC attended Friday’s meeting and spoke.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that the Trump administration decided not to participate “after careful consideration.”

The official said: “We recently noted concerns about any potential ICC investigation of U.S. personnel related to the situation in Afghanistan. Other aspects of our policy are under review.”

