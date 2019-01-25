A U.S. flag flies outside the U.S. embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Fernando Llano/AP)

The remaining officials from the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela hunkered down to await the consequences of disobeying an order by President Nicolás Maduro to exit the country by Saturday — an act of defiance that the socialist government has previously suggested could lead to electricity and gas cuts at the American compound.

Late Thursday, the State Department said it had ordered the departure of a number of embassy employees deemed nonessential and their families. They did not disclose how many, or when they would leave. The departure order was made on what a State Department spokesman said was its “current assessment of the security situation in Venezuela.”

A convoy of official vehicles with tinted windows sped away early on Friday from the heavily fortified embassy compound perched on a hillside in eastern Caracas under the watchful eyes of Venezuelan security forces.

In Washington, U.S. officials said there are no plans to completely close the embassy, indicating that some senior staff would remain.

Maduro broke ties with Washington on Wednesday, and ordered the expulsion of all embassy staff, after the Trump administration recognized Juan Guaidó, head of the opposition-led National Assembly, as the rightful and interim leader of Venezuela. The administration called Maduro, sworn in Jan. 10 following elections last year internationally condemned as fraudulent, “illegitimate.”

Maduro has ordered the recall of all Venezuelan staff from its embassies and consulates in Washington, but has not laid out what penalties await U.S. diplomates who remain. American officials have warned “all options” are on the table should its staff face any harm.

“They say they don’t recognize Nicolás,” Diosdado Cabello, head of the constituent assembly, a body created by Maduro to supplant the democratically-elected National Assembly, had said late Wednesday on state television. “Okay. Maybe the electricity will go out in that neighborhood, or the gas won’t arrive. If there are no diplomatic relations, no problems.”

[Venezuela’s Maduro will withdraw embassy, consulate staff from U.S. cities]

The standoff has alarmed socialist Venezuela’s chief benefactor, Russia, which on Friday offered to mediate between the government and opposition in Venezuela.

“If our efforts are called for, we are ready to make the effort,” Alexander Shchetinin, the head of the Latin American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russia’s RIA state news agency.

On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy issued a bulletin recommending U.S. citizens depart the country while commercial flights remain available.

In an interview late Thursday with Univision, Guaidó left the door open to the possibility of granting Maduro amnesty if he agreed to step down.

“In transitional periods, we’ve seen similar things happening,” he said. “We can’t discard any element. We have to be firm, to get humanitarian assistance. Our priority is our people.”

As Maduro’s security forces staged further raids on dissidents’ homes overnight, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday condemned the escalating violence and called for investigations into a mounting death toll from this week’s anti-government protests.

In a statement, Bachelet said at least 20 people had been reported by credible sources to have died at demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday after allegedly being shot by security forces or members of pro-government armed groups. Many others were wounded by bullets, buckshot and rubber bullets. She denounced the “large scale” arrests of 350 people during the 180 protests that unfolded over the course of the week.

Bachelet, the former president of Chile, urged the immediate start of a national dialogue between the opposition and the government.

“I am extremely concerned that the situation in Venezuela may rapidly spiral out of control with catastrophic consequences,” Bachelet said.

After a massive turnout of hundreds of thousands at anti-government protests on Wednesday, smaller scale protests continued to convulse the capital and beyond. In the eastern slum of Petare, residents said security forces raided homes and the sounds of gunfire and grenades rang out.

“I haven't left my house since yesterday, because if the special forces arrive and no one opens the door, they could enter and destroy everything,” said resident Lenis Blanco, 41. “I don’t want them to think I’m hiding someone here.”

Other small anti-government demonstrations erupted in 33 neighborhoods overnight, Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict, a nonprofit group in Caracas.

Faiola reported from Rio de Janeiro and Krygier from Miami. Andreina Elena Aponte in Caracas, Anton Troianovski in Moscow and Carol Morello in Washington contributed to this report.

