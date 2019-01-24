The U.S. Embassy building in Caracas on Thursday, a day after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro severed ties with the United States following the Trump administration’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “interim president.” (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

For more than a decade, the hulking, reinforced-concrete U.S. Embassy here has been a target of Venezuela’s socialist leaders, who have expelled numerous senior American envoys. But the tension has perhaps never been higher than now, with authorities ordering diplomats out of the country by this weekend.

President Nicolás Maduro severed relations with Washington after the Trump administration on Wednesday recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president. The U.S. government has defied Maduro’s order to vacate the embassy, saying it has Guaidó’s permission to stay. But on Thursday, it appeared likely the U.S. government would pull most of its staff and their dependents out of the country as a security precaution

The standoff raised the possibility that Maduro could use force to expel the diplomats. Already his allies have suggested the government could cut off services to the building.

“They say they don’t recognize Nicolás,” Diosdado Cabello, the leader of Maduro’s socialist party, said on state television late Wednesday. “Okay. Maybe the electricity will go out in that neighborhood, or the gas won’t arrive. If there are no diplomatic relations, no problems.”

John Feeley, a longtime diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to Panama who is now a political consultant for Univision, said Thursday it was “almost certain that ordered departure instructions will be issued today” by the State Department, mandating the removal of nonessential personnel and their dependents from the country.

On Thursday morning, the street outside the embassy was unusually quiet, with few of the visa applicants who normally crowd the area. Embassy guards prevented access to a reporter. The embassy issued a statement asking its staff to keep their children home from school and restrict themselves to two neighborhoods in the capital.

The embassy said it would remain open for U.S. citizens needing “emergency services” but canceled most visa appointments for Venezuelans. The diplomatic staff at the embassy is already very small, since the Venezuelan government has not approved visas for additional personnel for some time, officials said.

Among those expected to remain is the charge d’affaires, James “Jimmy” Story, a veteran Foreign Service officer originally from the small town of Moncks Corner, S.C., who has served in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

“Jimmy Story is one of the very best Latin Americanists we have,” Feeley said. He described Story as a charismatic, “good old boy Southerner” with a quick sense of humor but added that he’s got “nerves of steel.”

Any effort to remove diplomats by force could be complicated. The embassy is a sprawling, 100,000-square-foot building in the Andean foothills, built to withstand terrorist attacks.

