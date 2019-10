The program allows Salvadorans to stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation proceedings.

Johnson says “this is recognition of the achievements and good work of the government of Nayib Bukele.”

The Trump administration’s move to end TPS for El Salvador and several other countries had been enjoined by a federal judge. El Salvador recently agreed to work with the U.S. to limit migration crossing its borders.

Salvadoran citizens were originally granted TPS in 2001 following earthquakes in 2001.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD