It follows a similar indictment of Maduro two months ago that U.S. authorities used to announce a $15 million reward for the socialist leader’s arrest. The Trump administration has increased pressure to oust Maduro.
El Zabayar, 56, remains out of U.S. custody and he could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment. Venezuelan officials did not immediately comment on the charges.
El Zabayer served as a lawmaker in the government of the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez. He traveled to Syria in 2013, taking up arms to defend its government in the Syrian civil war. U.S. prosecutors say El Zabayer served as an important intermediary between Venezuelan officials and the militant Muslim groups Hezbollah and Hamas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.