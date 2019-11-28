The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as “inaccessible.”

In a statement, the office said, “we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.”

