Central Bank chief Riad Salameh played down reports in local media that the U.S. will impose further sanctions on Lebanon’s dollar-strapped banking system saying that Billingslea “is not coming here to squeeze Lebanon.”

Last month, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank and added it to its list of global terrorist organizations.

The bank denied U.S. charges about “knowingly facilitating banking activities” for Hezbollah militants.

