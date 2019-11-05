Cristina Rosetti is an expert in Mormon fundamentalist groups and said Tuesday that today some La Mora residents still practice polygamy while others do not. Residents believe in the main Mormonism tenants, but there is little organized religious practice.
Gunmen killed three women and six children traveling in three vehicles from La Mora on Monday.
The victims were U.S. citizens.
