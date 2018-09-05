FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department, in Washington. ompeo says he wants to “reset” strained relations with Pakistan when he travels to the South Asian nation on Wednesday and meets with its new prime minister. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a longtime critic of the U.S., and powerful army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Cliff Owen, file/Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Pakistan as relations between the two countries sink to a new low.

Pompeo says he wants to “reset” strained relations, but the appointment of Zalmay Khalilzad as a special adviser on reconciliation in Afghanistan could complicate his job.

Says Zahid Hussain, defense analyst and author of two books on militancy in the region: “He has been very critical of Pakistan in the past and his appointment will not help move things forward.”

Pompeo will hold meetings with new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the country’s powerful army chief and foreign minister. He leaves later Wednesday for India.

Afghanistan and the prospects of a negotiated end to the war are likely to dominate talks.

