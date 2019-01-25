SAO PAULO — Brazilian mining company Vale SA is confirming a dam collapse in southeastern Brazil.

The company says In a statement that the dam collapsed Friday afternoon and that tailings have reached the Vila Ferteco community and also an administrative office in Minas Gerais state. There’s no information about injuries or deaths.

Another dam administered by Vale and Australian mining company BHP Billiton collapsed in Mariana, Minas Gerais, in 2015, resulting in 19 deaths and dislocating hundreds from their homes. It’s considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history. Vale is Brazil’s largest mining company.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.