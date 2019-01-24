An injured protester is helped as thousands take to the streets against President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019 (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The United States and Venezuela were locked in a tense international standoff Thursday, as the Trump administration kept its embassy staff in the country despite an official order to eject them and Russia demanded that the Americans cease “intervention” in the teetering, oil-rich nation.

Moscow and Beijing have propped up the socialist South American state for years, investing billions through loans and energy deals and setting up what is now a dramatic global power play over Venezuela’s future. On Wednesday, Washington recognized Juan Guaidó, head of the U.S.-backed opposition, as the rightful leader of Venezuela, describing President Nicolás Maduro — a former union leader and bus driver accused of turning Venezuela into a narco-state — as a usurper.

The move prompted Maduro on Wednesday to break ties with Washington and order U.S. diplomats out of the country by this weekend. Arguing that Maduro had won reelection last year through fraud and is no longer Venezuela’s rightful ruler, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected Maduro’s order and indicated that U.S. personnel would not budge.

[U.S. defies Venezuelan order for American diplomats to leave Caracas in 72 hours]

On Thursday, the scene outside U.S. Embassy in Caracas, normally abuzz with visa applicants, was eerily quiet, with embassy guards firmly preventing most access. The embassy issued a bulletin calling on staff to keep their children home from school, confine themselves to two neighborhoods in the capital and avoid any public demonstrations.

The embassy said it would remain open for U.S. citizens needing “emergency services,” but canceled most visa appointments for Venezuelans. People leaving the embassy early Thursday said the situation inside appeared normal.

Yet the Trump administration’s decision to keep the embassy open in defiance of Maduro amounted a risky gambit. Collective pressure from the United States and a host of regional nations including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to force Maduro out has given new lift to the opposition, which brought hundreds of thousands of protesters into the streets this week.

The domestic and international campaigns have severely weakened Maduro, presenting him with the most serious challenge to his rule since he took office in 2013 following the death of his mentor, leftist firebrand Hugo Chávez.

Yet the decision by Washington to defy Maduro and keep U.S. Embassy staff in Caracas effectively turned them into pawns in what is now an unpredictable international crisis. It is happening at a time when Guaidó, the new leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, is challenging the government’s deadly security apparatus by declaring himself interim president.

[U.S. recognition of Guaidó as Venezuela’s president could have big consequences]

“This highlights the enormous risks of having parallel governments,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank. “The situation has put the U.S. and the embassy staff in a very difficult position. If the diplomats do not leave, they could face considerable danger. Yes, it could get ugly. And yet, if they do leave, that would deflate Guaidó.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro during a meeting outside Moscow on Dec. 5, 2018. (Maxim Shemetov/AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuelans went through a tense night as spontaneous protests erupted throughout slums in the central, eastern and western sectors of the capital. The nonprofit Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict registered protests in 70 neighborhoods, all of which were met with tear gas and rubber bullets. One death overnight was added to the toll of 11 protesters killed on Wednesday. All of the victims were hit by gunshots.

“Normally in poor sectors there are protests asking for basic services like water or gas, but what we’re seeing now is that they’re coming out to back the opposition’s agenda and urge Maduro to resign,” said Marco Antonio Ponce, head of the observatory. “The escalation of violence and the military and police presence across Caracas and interior cities is evident.”

Dozens of injured people flooded Caracas hospitals, and in many areas, people looted supermarkets, bakeries and liquor stores. In some districts, confrontations between armed civilians and security forces were reported. Grenade explosions could be heard in the city center and the eastern slum of Petare, as security forces sought to contain protests and targeted protesters’ homes.

[A Venezuelan doctor leaves his home to rebuild his life from the bottom up]

The crisis has erupted with a speed that has shocked many observers, who saw Maduro as likely to cling to power following elections last year that were internationally condemned as a fraudulent power grab. But his swearing-in on Jan. 10 brought a firmer response from the Trump administration, which has thrown its backing behind Guaidó’s surprisingly formidable bid to unseat Maduro.

A 35-year-old industrial engineer, Guaidó heads a National Assembly stripped of its powers by Maduro, but which is widely recognized beyond Venezuela’s borders as the only democratic institution left in the country. He has seemed to offer new hope to a rudderless and long-divided opposition, preaching amnesty for the military if it supports him in ousting Maduro.

Venezuela’s strategic importance as a nation harboring the world’s largest oil reserves and as a socialist ally of Russia, China and Cuba gave the crisis here an immediate global dynamic.

Russia, the source of billions of dollars in loans to Venezuela, insisted that Maduro remains the legitimate president and slammed the U.S. approach. Russian officials and pro-Kremlin lawmakers said that Venezuela — after Iraq, Libya, Ukraine and Syria — was becoming the latest victim of global U.S. efforts to foment regime change in violation of international norms.

U.S. recognition of Guaidó was aimed at “deepening the split in Venezuelan society, increasing conflict in the streets, and fundamentally destabilizing the domestic political situation and further escalating the conflict,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “attempts to usurp the power in Venezuela are illegitimate and contradict international law.”

[Venezuela’s crisis is so bad that people are abandoning their beloved pets]

But some of Putin’s domestic critics, who have long seen Russia’s engagement in Venezuela as an example of Kremlin overreach abroad, welcomed U.S. support for Guaidó. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Twitter praised Trump’s recognition of the National Assembly leader and predicted that Maduro would soon move into a lavish villa in an elite neighborhood in Moscow

The Chinese, who have also propped up Maduro, appeared to offer more tepid backing. Hua Chunying, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that “external sanctions and interference often complicate the situation.” Asked repeatedly whether China recognizes Maduro, she simply stated that “on January 10 this year, President Maduro opened a new term, and many countries and international organizations including China attended the inauguration ceremony.”

She added that China hopes that the Venezuelan sides could resolve “political differences through dialogue and consultation.”

The Venezuelan crisis was dividing Latin America, upending preconceptions about the region’s long adherence to noninterference.

A host of nations from Argentina to Peru sided with the United States and backed Guaidó. Brazil’s new pro-Trump president, Jair Bolsonaro, not only hailed Guaidó as interim president but ordered Brazilian Embassy staff in Caracas to ignore directives from Maduro.

[Millions flee Maduro’s Venezuela, only to become a new underclass]

Yet in Mexico, the government of leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintained its backing of Maduro.

In Europe, where both Trump and Maduro are generally deeply unpopular, several leaders sought to defuse the crisis, calling for a path to new elections without formally recognizing Guaidó’s claim as rightful head of state.

“After the illegitimate election of Nicolás Maduro in May 2018, Europe supports the restoration of democracy,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter in Spanish and French. “I salute the courage of the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are marching for their freedom.”

In Brussels, European Union leaders proposed “an immediate political process leading to free and credible elections, in conformity with the Constitutional order,” according to a statement from E.U. foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. “The E.U. fully supports the National Assembly as the democratically elected institution whose powers need to be restored and respected.”

But the crisis has set off uncomfortable political waves in Spain, where the minority center-left government has been propped up by Podemos, a left-wing party that has supported Maduro in the past.

“Trump and his allies are not interested in democracy and human rights in Venezuela, they are interested in its oil,” Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias wrote on Twitter. “Spain and Europe must uphold international legality, dialogue and peaceful mediation, not a coup d'état.”

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday appealed for calm.

“What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Faiola reported from Rio de Janeiro and Krygier from Miami. Anton Troianovski in Moscow, Michael Birnbaum in Brussels and Anna Fifield in Beijing contributed to this report.

Read more

Why the new protests in Venezuela are different

Latin America has never seen a crisis like Venezuela before

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news