Venezuelans in the border town of San Antonio grab their luggage before heading to the border with Colombia on Feb. 19, 2019. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

At Tachira Central Hospital, ceilings are caving in, most ambulances don’t work, and the supply of antibiotics is scarce. Now harried doctors are stockpiling blood and drafting weekend medics as Venezuela braces for what the opposition is calling the “D-Day” of humanitarian aid.

“This could turn into a dangerous conflict: the armed forces versus the people,” said Laidy Gómez, the opposition governor of Tachira, a Venezuelan state abutting Colombia. She has ordered state hospitals to prepare for casualties on Saturday, when, in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro, an army of volunteers will seek to break the socialist government’s blockade of international relief.

“It would be a crime against humanity to act against thousands of people who are clamoring for food and medicine,” Gómez continued. “But I’m worried that Nicolás Maduro is looking for a fight.”

Maduro on Thursday ordered the closure of the border with Brazil and weighed sealing the border with Colombia, not far from this western metropolis, as his government scrambled to respond to the planned Saturday operation. His orders came as the U.S.-backed effort to topple Maduro’s government is entering a critical and potentially more dangerous phase.

A month after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared Maduro a usurper and claimed Venezuela’s rightful mantle of leadership, the government’s enemies were in the midst of a risky gambit. By bus, car, boat, plane, motorbike, and on foot, thousands of Venezuelans, including Guaidó, were already mobilizing as they headed toward the borders. Their plan: to force open Venezuela’s doors through sheer numbers.

With Monday also marking the deadline for the Trump administration and the Maduro government — which last month officially broke diplomatic ties — to reach agreement on keeping a handful of diplomats in their respective capitals, Venezuela was confronting a crisis on multiple fronts. Failure to reach even a temporary deal could escalate tensions at a time when Washington has threatened military intervention and is working with the opposition to coordinate Saturday’s operation.

“This message is for the Venezuelan military: You will ultimately be responsible for your actions,” Adm. Craig Faller, chief of U.S. Southern Command, said this week after a meeting with the head of Colombia’s armed forces. “Do the right thing. Save your people and your country.”

The opposition effort, which involves planned flotillas in the Caribbean and caravans through the Andes and the Amazon, is being hailed as a way to ease spreading hunger and disease in a nation on the verge of becoming a failed state. Yet the government’s enemies also have another, more political purpose: use the humanitarian operation to trigger Maduro’s downfall.

They are calculating that the rank-and-file military and security forces will not fire on unarmed civilians attempting to cart boxes of aid over the border. Should the military disobey direct orders to stop volunteers, they believe, it could rob Maduro of his key source of power: the threat of brute force to keep a nation in line.

Yet should the military, security forces and pro-government militias resort to deadly force, it could turn volunteers into martyrs and spark a more direct confrontation with the Trump administration.

“There will be an international response if the armed forces fire on the people,” said Eduardo Delgado, 37, an opposition leader in this western state who is hoping to marshal as many as 40,000 volunteers to the border. “And the U.S. is leaving no option off the table.”

Guaidó and his team were headed toward San Cristobal in a caravan of 10 vans en route to the border on Friday. Four buses traveling ahead of him with opposition lawmakers, journalists and volunteers were stopped Thursday by national guards throwing tear gas in the state of Carabobo, said Roberto Campos, an opposition lawmaker who was on one of the buses.

Some of the opposition lawmakers struggled with the guards, who, Campos said, sought to take their IDs. A Guaidó spokesman confirmed that his vehicle was still making its way west.

“A national guard convoy stopped us, and they’re not letting us off the bus right now,” Campos said. “They’re giving us no information, and we don’t know what’s going to happen.

Maduro’s government deems the aid operation a Trojan horse invasion by the United States, and has ordered the severing of sea and air links with three Caribbean islands being used as staging grounds for aid, dispatched military reinforcements and warned of “cadavers” on the borders. The bulk of the aid is piling up in the Colombian border city of Cucuta — where the opposition’s allies, including billionaire Richard Branson — were hosting a star-studded benefit concert for Venezuela on Friday.

“We have the armed forces deployed across the nation,” Maduro said Thursday in a televised meeting with his top brass.

Colombian officials countered that they were considering taking down border fences to allow Venezuelan volunteers — who were being encouraged to dress in white — to freely enter. Either way, Venezuelan opposition officials said they would start their attempt to move aid across the Colombian border at 9 a.m. Saturday — and would form human chains and carry out illegal crossings if the Maduro government blocked their way.

“We know what we are confronting,” said Gaby Arellano, a Venezuelan opposition deputy speaking Thursday at a news conference in Cucuta.

Mariana Zuñiga in San Cristobal and Andreina Aponte in Caracas contributed to this report.

