The loss of the assembly would be another blow to an opposition that has struggled, despite U.S. and other support, to make progress toward ousting the socialist government founded by Hugo Chávez.

For Maduro, who claimed victory in 2018 in a presidential election widely considered fraudulent, the vote is an opportunity to consolidate power. He already controls the presidency, the courts and the military.

The United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader. Trump administration officials and advisers to President-elect Joe Biden say they’ll continue to do so after Sunday’s vote. Guaidó says he’ll remain in the country after his term ends Jan. 5.

In a country beset by hyperinflation, unemployment, shortages of basic goods and now the coronavirus, voting centers were noticeably quiet Sunday morning. In many districts, more people were waiting in line for gas than to vote.

AD

AD

As the polls opened, the government and the opposition waged a battle of images on social media. But the picture that emerged from each side was essentially the same: Few voters entering polling places under heavy military guard.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said 370,000 troops had been deployed to secure voting centers. Government officials have described the election as an opportunity to recover the assembly from a hostile, foreign-backed opposition.

“Venezuela is giving an example to the world,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told reporters after casting her own ballot in Caracas. “Despite the aggressions the country lives with the criminal blockade, here is Venezuela expressing itself democratically.”

Candidates include Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, a former National Assembly president; his son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, and former assembly speaker Diosdado Cabello, a close ally. Maduro friends including former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa and former Bolivian president Evo Morales visited voting centers on Sunday.

Guaidó tweeted what he said were photos of his local polling place in Vargas state showing scores of people in 2015 and just a few on Sunday. “How’s that Maduro fraud going?” he asked, and answered: “Like his regime, failed.”

The Maduro government, he said, intends “to end the legitimate dialogue of the National Assembly that seeks to look for solutions to this battered daily life that we live. The answer has been and will be clear: Rejection.”

AD

AD