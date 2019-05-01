Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó have called for competing marches Wednesday after security foces clashed with the opposition around the country a day earlier leaving dozens wounded. This is what we know:

●President Trump accused Cuba of conducting military operations in Venezuela and threatened a “full and complete embargo” on Cuba if it did not “immediately” stop.

●Violent clashes erupted across the country, with protests in 24 states, as forces loyal to Maduro responded with force; dozens were reported wounded, 25 reported detained.

●Maduro said the military has remained loyal; government leaders denounced a “coup” attempt by a “reduced group of military officials” and warned of a “counterattack.”

●Video showed an armored vehicle plowing into a crowd of Guaidó supporters in Caracas. The White House posted the footage on Twitter and blamed the “Maduro regime.”

Venezuela braced on Wednesday for street demonstrations after President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leaer Juan Guaidó called for rival mass protests the day after dozens were injured in clashes across the country.

Guaidó’s call on Tuesday for the military to remove Maduro from power took Venezuela’s long running political and economic crisis to a new level as the rest of the world is increasingly taking sides.

Guaidó’s urged the military, which has long stuck by Maduro, to join the final stage of “Operation Libery” to overthrow the government and while thousands of his supporters clashed with security forces, there did not seem to be a widespread response by the army to his call.

A 25-year-old man died, and dozens of people were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas and live ammunition in melees across the country Tuesday, according to local observers and hospital officials. The death, according to the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict, a nonprofit that tracks protests, happened when a man was shot in the chest during a protest in the interior state of Aragua.

An armored vehicle ran into a cluster of Guaidó supporters. A group of hooded men in a pro-government militia — the feared colectivos — fired live ammunition into a crowd of protesters, witnesses said. And a colonel loyal to Maduro was shot in the neck, the defense minister said, but the extent of his injuries was unclear.

According to Foro Penal, a local organization that tracks political detentions, at least 119 people were detained Tuesday across the country.

President Trump accused Cuban “Troops and Militia” of conducting military operations in the country to cause “death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela.” If the alleged activities didn’t immediately stop, Trump tweeted, his administration would impose a “full and complete embargo, together with the highest-level sanctions,” on Cuba.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia had convinced Maduro not to flee the country on a plane waiting for him at the airport — a statement Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharavo dismissed as fake news.

“Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war,” she told CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration, meanwhile, banned U.S. airlines, pilots or aircraft from flying below 26,000 feet above Venezuela.

Guaidó, the leader of the National Assembly, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela in January, took a huge gamble on Tuesday urging the armed forces to revolt and that evening he followed it up with a call for the “largest march” in the country’s history on Workers’ Day — a traditional date for demonstrations in support of the socialist government.

In a televised address in which he dismissed the “foolish” and “failed” coup instigated by the United States, Maduro promised “a large, millions-strong march of the working class,” adding that we “we have been confronting different types of aggression and attempted coups never before seen in our history.”

Tuesday’s dramatic events began with Guaidó’s a surprise appearance at a military base in eastern Caracas, where he was joined by fellow opposition politician Leopoldo López, freed earlier Tuesday from house arrest. They were surrounded by a small band of armed men in military uniforms wearing blue armbands to show their support.

“People of Venezuela, the end of usurpation has arrived,” Guaidó said. “At this moment, I am with the main military units of our armed forces, starting the final phase of Operation Liberty. People of Venezuela, we will go to the street with the armed forces to continue taking the streets until we consolidate the end of usurpation, which is already irreversible.”

Pompeo told CNN that “senior leaders” loyal to Maduro told U.S. officials that they were prepared to leave.

National security adviser John Bolton named officials who he said had been in secret talks with Guaidó, including Defense Minister Vladi­mir Padrino López. In an apparent attempt to divide Maduro’s government, he called on Padrino and others to keep their “commitment” to help oust the president.

Bolton said that the United States favored a “peaceful transfer of power” but that “all options are on the table.” He declined to elaborate.

Earlier Tuesday, Padrino appeared on live television, dressed in combat fatigues, beneath a massive portrait of Maduro to denounce the protests.

“Here, Venezuelans, you have your armed forces,” he said. “We ask that you don’t fall under the ‘fake news’ that is trying to confuse you. . . . We are protecting you.”

In his own televised address, Maduro mentioned Guaidó and López by name before announcing prosecutors would investigate “these great crimes against the constitution.” Maduro claimed that of those military personnel who had rallied to the opposition’s side Tuesday, most quickly returned to post, leaving a group of “20 or so” siding with the opposition.

Yet, suggesting cracks in his inner circle, Maduro announced a replacement for Gen. Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, chief of the feared intelligence police, known as the SEBIN. Earlier in the day, Figuera circulated an open letter, whose authenticity was confirmed by a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. In the letter, Figuera — whose wife is now in the United States, the official said — lamented Venezuela’s sharp decline, adding that “it would be irresponsible to blame only the North American empire” for this.

Figuera appeared to be in hiding after lending support to the opposition’s cause, the U.S. official said.

The clashes Tuesday followed weeks of tension in Venezuela. The oil-rich nation, once South America’s wealthiest, has been paralyzed by the political stalemate and a growing humanitarian crisis. Hyperinflation, rising crime, power outages, and shortages of medical supplies, food and water have reduced life for many to a daily struggle to survive. Millions have fled the country.

As a video spread of Guaidó’s appearance at the La Carlota military base, Internet services in Venezuela were “restricted,” according to NetBlocks, an organization that tracks connection and electricity services, and people were heading to the streets.

Guaidó called his supporters to La Carlota. When they arrived, they were met by tear gas canisters. It was not immediately clear who fired the gas. Video from the scene showed tear gas arcing over a bridge congested with protesters, and troops loyal to Maduro shooting into the sky.

Guaidó left La Carlota before 10 a.m. for nearby Plaza Altamira. Surrounded by troops, he led supporters in singing the Venezuelan national anthem. By late morning, about 5,000 people had arrived, some chanting, “Yes, we can.”

About a dozen troops were present.

“Today, it’s clear that the armed forces are with Venezuela and not with the dictator,” Guaidó told supporters. “The coup is being led by Maduro.”

[‘We keep fighting’: Stories of resilience from across Venezuela]

Guaidó and the military men protecting him then moved toward west Caracas, which was once a stronghold of support for Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, but has increasingly turned against the socialist government this year.

As people gathered on Francisco de Miranda Avenue, a militia opened fire, causing confusion and terror, but thousands remained on the streets.

At La Carlota, Guaidó called for “nonviolent” action, but his actions posed perhaps the most significant challenge to Maduro since Guaidó invoked constitutional powers and declared himself interim president. His claim has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other nations.

Vice President Pence, Pompeo and Bolton all tweeted support for Guaidó; the Treasury Department offered “sanctions relief” to officials aligned with Maduro who switched their loyalties to Guaidó.

Bolivia and Cuba, whose leftist governments support Maduro, condemned what they called a coup. Russia and China also back Maduro.

Shannon O’Neil, a Venezuela expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, described the uprising as a high-risk move.

“If Guaidó and López fail to split the military and rally top brass to their cause, then a big question is what happens to them personally and to the opposition cause more broadly,” she said. “They could end up tonight in jail or worse. They are taking a huge leap today.”

López, a longtime opposition member who has emerged as a key mentor to Guaidó, said he escaped from house arrest with the help of guards. His appearance with Guaidó on Tuesday signified a defiant break from government authority.

“The final phase for the end of usurpation has arrived,” López tweeted. “I have been freed by military men of the constitution, and of President Guaidó. I’m at the La Carlota Base. We have to mobilize. It’s time to conquer freedom.”

The Spanish government on Wednesday confirmed that López, together with his wife and daughter, had taken refuge in its embassy in Caracas.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, offered political asylum to 25 members of Venezuela’s military, according to a report in the Brazilian publication Folha de São Paulo.

Guaidó has said that numerous military officials support him and that he would release a list of their names. “We have generals, lieutenants,” he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who has strongly backed Guaidó, called for the military to rise up: “This is the moment for those military officers in #Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President @jguaido, in this effort to restore democracy,” he tweeted. “You can write history in the hours & days ahead.”

Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the New York-based Americas Society and Council of the Americas, called Guaidó’s action a “bold, dramatic effort to force the issue, recapture initiative and require the Maduro regime to act.”

He said the fact that López was at large could be a big challenge for the government.

“The regime is afraid of López, which is why they have kept him under arrest,” Farnsworth said. “He is Guaidó’s patron and would be a key figure in a free Venezuela. ‎ “Springing him from arrest and engaging directly with the military will present the regime with a real dilemma: Let him remain free in defiance of the regime to rally popular support, or attempt to jail him again, which the people may very well resist.”

Faiola reported from Panama City.

Read more

Short of electricity, food and water, Venezuelans return to religion

‘Why are you crying, mami?’ In Venezuela, the search for water is a daily struggle.

The accidental leader: How Juan Guaidó became the face of Venezuela’s uprising

Venezuela’s crisis in 5 charts

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news