The government’s statements prompted a flurry of accusations and counteraccusations over the nature and legitimacy of the alleged plot. The main faction of the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaidó — who is recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as the nation’s rightful leader — denied any links to the predawn events, and questioned the veracity of the government’s account.

AD

AD

Yet three anti-Maduro figures familiar with Sunday’s incursion — including opposition lawmaker Hernán Alemán — linked it to a separate effort to oust the 57-year old socialist autocrat being organized by Venezuelan military defectors in Colombia that some believe might have been infiltrated by government agents.

As part of that operation, Cliver Alcalá — a former Venezuelan Army general who was brought to the United States from Colombia in March to face narcotrafficking charges — alledgedly sought to train more than 100 soldiers, mostly Venezuelan defectors, in three camps in Colombia for an incursion into Venezuela. The men involved in Sunday morning’s operation hailed from those camps, these people say.

Alcalá, who was charged alongside Maduro and other senior officials by U.S. prosecutors in March, is in U.S. custody. His lawyer declined to comment Sunday.

The operation involved at least three boats, though only one was captured. One of its commanders sent audio recordings to Venezuelan military and police WhatsApp groups, calling for troops to rebel and take to the streets.

AD

AD

Alemán, a Venezuelan lawmaker now living outside the country, said Sunday he had been involved in Alcalá’s operation in Colombia since last year. He said the group had to “make some adjustments” after a shipment of weapons destined for the camps was seized by Colombian authorities in March.

Alemán said the plan was for the boats to land at La Guaira, home of Venezuela’s main international airport and a half-hour from the capital.

“Our objective was clear,” Alemán said. “We were going to enter through La Guaira because it was the closest place to our targets.”

The incident came days after the first anniversary of Guaido’s failed uprising in Caracas, where the opposition leader attempted to rally troops to oust Maduro, but few answered the call.

AD

“What do you want us to do?” Alemán asked. “It may take five, even 10 failed attempts, but we will get rid of this government.”

AD

Alemán and others briefed on the effort would not clarify the precise objective of Sunday’s incursion.

Néstor Reverol, Maduro’s Interior Minister, appeared on television Sunday morning to denounce what he called the “invasion by sea.”

“A group of terrorists, mercenaries, from Colombia,” he said, and claimed their purpose was the “assassination of leaders of the revolutionary government.”

Observers stressed that it would take a substantial vessel to reach that part of Venezuela from the Colombian coast, as the Maduro government claimed. In addition, any attempt to reach strategic points in Caracas would have meant traversing one of two roads, both of which contain military check points.

U.S. officials expressed skepticism.

AD

“The Maduro regime has been consistent in its use of misinformation in order to shift focus from its mismanagement of Venezuela,” the State Department said in a statement.

AD

Venezuelan authorities said they confiscated 10 rifles, one Glock 9mm pistol and two AFAG machine guns. Images on television showed a pile of documents including ID cards, bank cards and an orthodontist’s receipt. Diosdado Cabello, a senior Maduro loyalist, later said that eight people had been killed and two arrested, including, an “agent” of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Behind all of this is the United States, the Colombian oligarchy and narcotrafficking,” said Cabello, president of the Maduro-controlled National Constituent Assembly.

AD

Cabello claimed that one of the people killed in the operation was Robert Colina, a military operative linked to Alcalá known as Pantera — Panther. Though Cabello blamed the “right wing,” neither he nor other government officials immediately accused Guaidó or his opposition movement.

AD

Alemán said Sunday’s operation had been conducted without the knowledge of Guaidó or other senior opposition officials. He said they had been briefed last year on the broad outlines of the effort taking shape in Colombia but did not endorse it.

The Colombian camps — described by several people familiar with them as rudimentary — were established in the aftermath of Guaido’s failed plot of last April 30. Senior opposition officials say they dismissed Alcalá’s effort as haphazard and unlikely to yield results, and additionally feared it had been infiltrated by Maduro’s agents.

AD

Colombian authorities, meanwhile, did not take them seriously until the March seizure of a truckload of weapons destined for the camps. Before Alcalá was taken into Colombian custody in connection with the U.S. charges, he said in an interview with Colombian radio that the weapons were meant to be used in an operation near the border “against the Maduro dictatorship.” He has not specifically acknowledged the existing of the camps.

AD

The plan, according to more than a dozen people familiar with it, also involved Jordan Goudreau, a former member of the U.S. military whose Florida-based company Silvercorp says it provides solutions to “uncategorized threats and dangers.” the Associated Press first reported Goudreau’s involvement on Friday. Reached last week by The Washington Post, Goudreau declined to comment.

“Due to the nature of our work, Silvercorp would never confirm nor deny any activities in any operational realm,” he said. He did not respond to a further request for comment on Sunday.

AD

Guaidó did not immediately comment on Sunday morning’s events. Some in the mainstream opposition said Maduro’s government might have staged a fake operation for propaganda purposes.

Iván Simonovis, Guaido’s security commissioner, denied any involvement by Guaido’s “interim government.”

AD

“If there are any bodies, I suspect they killed people elsewhere and brought the bodies to the coast,” Simonovis said. “I mean, a helmet with a U.S. flag? Come on. This is some kind of childish game.”