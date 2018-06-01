CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials moved Friday to release activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners in a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez pledged that a truth commission will review several cases. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the list of those under consideration is “broad and important,” but did not specify names.

The Venezuelan “government is greatly ready for a frank, sincere and constructive dialogue,” President Nicolas Maduro said in a Friday tweet. “The doors are open for those who choose the path of peace and reconciliation.”

The issue has been a sticking point during reconciliation talks, and opposition leader Laidy Gomez said discussions with Maduro a day prior were focused on ending political persecutions.

Human rights groups say Venezuela illegally jails hundreds of people.

In a speech after his contested May 20 re-election to a second six-year term, Maduro called for some prisoners to be let go, but ruled out the release of those accused of homicide.

In May, his government freed 20 people who were arrested during protests against widespread blackouts and Utah man Joshua Holt, who was jailed nearly two years ago on weapons charges that U.S. officials considered bogus.

But human rights organizations denounce what they call a revolving door, saying officials release some people but detain others.

Earlier this week, the man who finished second in the election challenged the president’s win before the pro-government Supreme Court, citing deep flaws. Venezuela’s leading opposition parties boycotted the vote, and several countries including the United States rejected the results as fraudulent.

