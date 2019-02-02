CARACAS — Venezuela on Saturday braced for a convulsive day of protests as the opposition sought to escalate its campaign to drive President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Attempting to thwart a mounting campaign both at home and abroad to force him from power, Maduro is also seeking to bring his supporters onto the streets for counter demonstrations marking 20 years of socialist rule.

For the opposition, the protests will mark a key test of its ability to sustain a social uprising against Maduro. The anointed successor of leftist Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013, Maduro was sworn in for a new 6-year term last month following elections internationally derided as fraudulent.

The effort is being led by Juan Guaidó, who is head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and last month proclaimed Maduro a usurper.

Guaidó has evoked constitutional powers declaring himself the nation’s rightful interim leader, setting up a global power play that has seen Russia and Cuba back Maduro while a growing list of western nations led by the United States back Guaidó.

“We expect people to mobilize massively and continue to do so until we achieve change,” said Carlos Vecchio, an exiled opposition leader and Guaidó’s official representative to the United States. “That's the message we want to send, that people support our agenda to end usurpation and solve the crisis by getting rid of the dictatorship and installing a transitional government.”

The Trump administration has said that no options are “off the table” as it seeks to pressure Maduro to resign. U.S. officials last week threw up new sanctions that effectively cut off Maduro from its most important foreign revenue stream: U.S. oil sales.

“This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action and the time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship,” Vice President Pence tweeted after meeting with Venezuelan exiles in Miami on Friday.

In a radio interview Friday, national security adviser John Bolton suggested Maduro would end up in Guantanamo if he didn't leave power.

“I wish him a long, quiet retirement on a pretty beach far from Venezuela,” Bolton said. “And the sooner he takes advantage of that, the sooner he’s likely to have a nice, quiet retirement on a pretty beach rather than being in some other beach area like Guantanamo.”

Maduro successfully rode out four months of protests in 2017 after an iron-fisted response left more than 100 dead. Since protests restarted two weeks ago, the government had unleashed another wave of repression that has left at least 35 dead and 850 detained.

But under Maduro, the nation is facing severe hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages that have spread hunger and disease and caused millions to flee the country in recent years. Some Venezuelans are vowing to turn out Saturday regardless of the consequences.

At a beauty salon in eastern Caracas, where there is no running water from the city’s broken infrastructure and most clients have stopped coming due to the economic crisis, the shop is closing Saturday to allow staff to attend the protests.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Carmen Torres, a 63-year-old makeup artist at the salon. “I feel this will be the last one, after this one Maduro will fall”

“I’ve never participated in protests before, but this time feels different,” added Yonny Gonzalez, a 31-year-old barber.

Maduro has called for dialogue with the opposition, saying he is willing to meet Guaidó “wherever, whenever, he wants.” But the opposition, which has engaged in fruitless roundtables with the government before, has seen the offer as a ruse to buy time.

Maduro, meanwhile, was bracing this weekend for the prospect of another international diplomatic blow. A number of European powers are poised to join the chorus of countries recognizing Guaidó. The European Parliament already called on the bloc’s member states to recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

The E.U. has said it will leave that decision to individual countries, but has moved to form an “international contact group” designed to create the conditions necessary to hold new elections.

