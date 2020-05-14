Speaking on state television, Padrino López said authorities assume the captured deserters “came to fulfill a task as part of the general scheme” of the thwarted maritime incursion. He repeated the government’s charge that the raid had “foreign financing, with equipment supplied by powers such as the United States (and) the government of Colombia itself.”
Maduro on Thursday claimed that “new mercenary groups” are being formed in neighboring Colombia, though he presented no evidence.
The governments of the United States and Colombia, which are close allies of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, have rejected the allegation that they were involved in the armed attack. On Monday, Guaidó announced that two of his U.S.-based political advisers had resigned over their ties to the failed raid.
Two Americans were captured after the incursion along with eight other men, some of whom were described as Venezuelan deserters.
