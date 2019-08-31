Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro wave Venezuelan flags during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, August 31, 2019. Venezuelan officials say they have proof of paramilitary training camps operating in neighboring Colombia where groups are purportedly plotting attacks to undermine President Nicolás Maduro. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Venezuelan government presented evidence Saturday of what it called paramilitary training camps in neighboring Colombia to plot violent attacks to undermine President Nicolás Maduro.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez appeared on state television to accuse Colombian President Iván Duque of doing nothing to stop the aggression against Venezuela — or even supporting it.

Rodríguez showed satellite images and coordinates that he said prove the existence of three paramilitary camps along the border inside Colombia. They are used to train 200 armed men, he said, at times directly addressing Duque.

“If you brought this kind of evidence to Venezuela, we would act immediately,” Rodríguez said. “We are sure you won’t do anything, because you are complicit with these terrorists.”

The accusation comes amid mounting tensions between the two South American nations as Colombia’s government backs a campaign by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to oust Maduro’s socialist government.

The tensions spiked Thursday when the former chief negotiator for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia announced in a video that he would take up arms, alleging the Colombian government has failed to uphold a 2016 peace accord and accusing it of standing by as hundreds of social leaders have been slain in rural areas where the rebels long dominated.

Duque, who quickly reached out to Guaidó, has accused Venezuela’s government of harboring Colombian guerrillas. For both leaders, the video was further proof that the rebels — designated by the U.S. a terrorist group — are plotting attacks from Venezuelan soil.

“We’re not witnessing the birth of a new guerrilla army, but rather the criminal threats of a band of narco-terrorists who have the protection and support of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship,” Duque said in a televised address.

Duque did not directly address comments from Maduro’s administration. But speaking on Saturday in Medillin, the Colombian leader said he would take his case to the Organization of American States and the United Nations, accusing Maduro of sponsoring and protecting terrorists.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez countered saying she would also present to the U.N. her country’s accusations against Duque. Venezuela has denounced its membership with the OAS.

In his appearance Saturday, Rodríguez also said Venezuelan security forces thwarted a terrorist plot to detonate explosions targeting the headquarters of two FAES special police units and the Palace of Justice. All three locations are in densely populated Caracas.

“Does this seem normal to assassinate civilians?” Rodriguez said, again addressing Duque. “It seems normal to you even if there were thousands of dead we would be counting right now.”

