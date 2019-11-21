Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has called for sustained demonstrations to pressure Maduro from power. The opposition has failed to create momentum and draw large numbers.
Students are calling on the military to abandon Maduro and join their fight to end the nation’s economic and political crisis.
The march Thursday ended peacefully with student leaders handing a petition to military commanders.
Maduro’s ruling socialist party held its own rival student march.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD