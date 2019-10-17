Venezuela and regional rival Brazil beat out Costa Rica for the two Latin American seats up for election Thursday. Costa Rica had declared its candidacy only this month in an effort to deny Venezuela a three-year term, but the support of China, Russia, Cuba and other allies gave the socialist state the win.

The General Assembly elected 14 members to new terms on Thursday. Countries may serve up to two consecutive terms before withdrawing for at least a year.

Human rights watchdogs had urged U.N. members to reject the Venezuelan bid.

“With the seat, Venezuela will try to undermine scrutiny of its abuses and the abuses of its allies,” said Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch. “The council’s fact-finding missions and commissions of inquiry have done outstanding work. The votes on some issues can be close, so we don’t need countries like Venezuela who try to undermine the good work.”

The council promotes human rights and investigates alleged violations. It’s distinct from but works closely with the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has painted a bleak picture of Maduro’s Venezuela. In three reports this year, she documented arbitrary detentions, torture and killings. In July, she said corruption and underinvestment had violated Venezuelans’ right to an adequate standard of living.

Official corruption and mismanagement in the oil-rich nation are blamed for hyperinflation, widespread power outages and shortages of food, water and medicine. Four million people have fled the country in recent years.

Maduro, who succeeded the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez in 2013, claimed victory last year in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. The United States and other nations recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful president, but Maduro remains in control of the military, police and intelligence services, and talks between the sides have ended a stalemate.

Mariano de Alba, a Venezuelan lawyer based in Washington, predicted Maduro would use the win to show his government “still has support and is recognized by a majority of the world.”

“It’s a shame,” he said. “but in practice, it’s not the end of the world for the opposition.”

The Human Rights Council has a long history of members with problematic records. Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Cuba are current members, and Venezuela served as recently as last year.

The United States quit the panel last year. President Trump said it was a “massive source of embarrassment;” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it an “exercise in shameless hypocrisy,” with “some of the world’s most serious offenders sitting in it.”

In July, Cuba led an effort to pass a resolution rejecting “unilateral and coercive” sanctions against Venezuela. It succeeded.

