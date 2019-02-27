GENEVA — Venezuela’s foreign minister has floated the idea of talks between President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. President Donald Trump to seek “common ground” over his country’s escalating crisis.

Jorge Arreaza told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday: “We’re calling for dialogue, dialogue with the United States — why not between Presidents Maduro and Trump? Why shouldn’t they meet so that they could try to find common ground and explain their differences?” He also called for “dialogue between Venezuelan citizens.”

Arreaza spent much of a speech to the top U.N. human rights body denouncing what he called U.S. “aggression” against his country.

The U.S. and over 50 other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.