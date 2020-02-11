The 36-year-old National Assembly president, recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other nations, slipped out of the country last month to rally international backing for his effort to oust authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro. He returns to an uncertain fate and a host of critical challenges.

The opposition said a caravan of pro-Guaido lawmakers traveling to greet him was stopped by police, prompting some to start a miles-long walk toward the airport. Some 40 other lawmakers who had traveled separately managed to arrive by early afternoon to await Guaido’s return.

“Guaidó has not committed any crime, so there should be no reason for them not to let him back in,” said opposition lawmaker Manuela Bolivar as she stood near the airport’s arrival gates. “But we are facing a lack of the rule of law, and anything can happen. When you live in Venezuela, you have a sword of Damocles over your head.”

The tour of Europe, Canada and the United States was only Guaido’s second international trip since January 2019, when he declared Maduro an “usurper” and claimed an interim presidency pending free and fair elections. Judges loyal to Maduro issued a court order last year forbidding Guaidó from leaving the country, but he’s calculating that Maduro’s government will not risk the international backlash of arresting him after being embraced on his trip by President Trump and other leaders.

“After this important and successful tour, it was time to return,” Guaidó said in a recording posted on his Twitter account late Monday. “We have the support and respect of the world.”

In public comments two weeks ago, Diosdado Cabello, a senior member of Maduro’s government, suggested Guaidó would not be detained upon his return. U.S. officials have nevertheless warned Maduro not to act against him.

“Any harm that may be caused on Juan Guaidó … will have very significant consequences,” a senior Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters last week. “So, therefore, they should tread very carefully in that regards.”

Dimitris Pantoulas, a political analyst based in Caracas, said it was unlikely that Maduro would risk escalating international tensions by detaining Guaidó.

“It is in the best interest of Maduro that Guaidó remains either in Venezuela without doing much, or out of the country,” he said. “But not imprisoned. Because that would mean more sanctions against his government.”

At the airport on Tuesday, a group of workers from Conviasa, a state-owned airline blacklisted by the United States last week, chanted anti-Guaido slogans.

“All Conviasa workers are against these sanctions,” said a 50-year old Conviasa employee who declined to give her name. “Guaidó is a traitor and Trump is a criminal.”

Guaido’s global trip has appeared to be at least symbolically successful. Since departing the country in January, he met with leaders including Colombian President Iván Duque, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos and greeted crowds of backers in Madrid and Miami.

After days of speculation over whether or how Trump would receive him, the White House ultimately responded with grand gestures. Trump made Guaidó a surprise guest last week at his State of Union address, and later met with him in the Oval Office, where he promised further steps against Maduro.

A senior administration official said unspecified but “significant” new sanctions would be unveiled this month.

“We are probably halfway to what maximum pressure could look like,” the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity at the insistence of the White House, said last week. “There’s a lot of tools and a lot of targets at our disposal, and we plan to use as many of them as necessary in order to fulfill our goal of an end to this dictatorship and a democratic transition in Venezuela.”

The European nations Guaidó courted have yet to come up with concrete new steps against Maduro.

The socialist government is accused of robbing elections and torturing, kidnapping and detaining its opponents. Guaidó returns to Venezuela facing a long and dangerous road ahead.

This South American nation is struggling under hyperinflation, shortages of food, water and medicine and government repression. Nearly 5 million people have fled in recent years. But there have been signs of new economic life in the capital of Caracas, at least, as Maduro’s government has embraced limited free market policies aimed at easing the crisis.

In Guaido’s absence, Maduro’s government has also increased pressure on the opposition. Masked members of Venezuela’s intelligence police raided Guaidó’s offices in Eastern Caracas in late January. Hours after Guaidó met with Trump last week, six executives from the U.S. refiner Citgo were moved from house arrest to the Helicoide, Venezuela’s most notorious political prison.

Guaidó faces a complicated moment in his leadership. Maduro’s government tried last month to unseat Guaidó as the head of the National Assembly, the position through which he claims to be the country’s rightful president. His would-be successor, Luis Parra — an opposition lawmaker allegedly bribed by the government — is not recognized by the United States, European powers or most Latin American nations. But it has added another layer of difficulty to Guaidó’s mission. Repeatedly blocked from the National Assembly building, Guaidó has held legislative sessions with loyal lawmakers elsewhere in the capital.

Guaidó presides over an opposition now divided on the strategy going forward. Some lawmakers are backing Maduro’s call to hold parliamentary elections this year. Guaidó has focused on demanding new presidential elections.

As Guaidó has called more Venezuelans to the streets, participation in his rallies in recent months has diminished.

Geoff Ramsey, director of the Venezuela program at the Washington Office on Latin America, said Guaido’s biggest challenge will be translating the international support he received during his global tour into new momentum on the ground.

“I don’t see much willingness to take the streets again,” he said. “It will be a difficult year for him.”

