Venezuelans line up to enter a bank in Caracas last month. The South American country is struggling under hyperinflation, power outages and shortages of food, water and medicine. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelans were bracing for more hardship Tuesday after President Trump announced plans to impose a Cuba-style embargo against what he called the “illegitimate” government of President Nicolás Maduro.

“No dictator has been ousted due to an embargo,” said Neyda London, a 54-year-old store manager who was filling her car at a gas station in the capital Tuesday morning. “It didn’t work in Cuba and unfortunately it’s not going to bring the end of Maduro and his allies.

“I do appreciate, though, that the international pressure continues.”

Trump’s executive order late Monday imposes a full embargo on Maduro’s government, putting the South American nation on a footing similar to Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria. The measure, which follows months of stiffening sanctions, blocks all property and assets of the government and its officials, and prohibits transactions with Venezuelan entities including the central bank and the state oil company.

The oil-rich country, locked in a political stalemate between Maduro’s government and the U.S.-backed opposition, is already struggling under hyperinflation, power outages and widespread shortages of food, water and medicine. More than 4 million people have fled in what has become the world’s second largest refu­gee crisis, after Syria.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry on Tuesday denounced what it called the administration’s “economic terrorism.” Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts said it was too early to predict whether the embargo would accelerate Maduro’s departure.

“There is no doubt that the new sanctions will severely limit the government’s maneuvering power,” said Luis Vicente Leon, director of the Caracas polling firm Datanalisis. “but it will also affect the lives of all the residents of Venezuela who will be directly impacted.

“The most complicated part is that it’s not clear at all that this will help oust Maduro or accelerate the solution to the problem because the key aspects that are holding Maduro to power, the military and territorial control, are firm.”

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó expressed support for the embargo, saying it would protect the country’s assets and prevent foreigners from doing business that helps maintain Maduro’s government.

In a Twitter thread Monday, he noted that it included “humanitarian exceptions regarding food and medicines and protects the private sector that doesn’t do business with the dictatorship.”

“This action is result of the pride of an unviable and indolent usurpation,” Guaidó tweeted. “All those who sustain it, benefiting from hunger and the pain of Venezuelans, should know that it has consequence.”

Ordinary Venezuelans spoke of the possibility of more shortages.

“We would have to see if it is exactly the same as the Cuban embargo,” said Jorge Rojas, a 31-year-old computer systems engineer in Caracas. “I don’t know the real impact it will have on the nation, but almost every product that we have here in Venezuela is imported, and that could be a real problem.

“I’m waiting. It’s still too soon to get anxious about it.”

Maduro claimed victory last year in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. The National Assembly declared Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader in January, and he quickly won backing from the United States and more than 50 other countries.

Guaidó has led massive crowds of supporters in the streets of Caracas and countries around the country in demanding Maduro’s ouster and free and fair elections. But in the months since an April 30 uprising failed to spur the military to turn against Maduro, the movement has struggled to maintain momentum.

Polls show that the number of people who believe Guaidó will succeed in ousting the government in the short term has dropped since February. Refugees arriving at Colombian border cities in recent weeks said they had delayed plans to leave Venezuela while watching the opposition movement grow, but had lost hope that change would come this year.

Opposition leaders and government officials have been meeting for talks mediated by Norway aimed at resolving the stalemate. The sides concluded a fourth round last week in Barbados without a resolution.

The United States is skeptical of the talks. National security adviser John Bolton, speaking Monday in Lima, said they were “not serious.”

Maduro has accused the United States of sabotaging the process.

“Every time a round of dialogue is coming, the government of the United States perversely comes out to make decisions,” he said in a televised speech last week. “Illegal decisions. Stupid decisions about supposed sanctions, because they think that because of a sanction we will tremble.

“The American imperialism wants to sabotage the dialogue table and we will not permit it.”

Interior designer Marisol Mesa, 60, expected conditions here to get worse. But she said she supported anything that could help bring down Maduro.

“It’s a great way to hurt these thieves,” she said. “Maybe we’ll be in a bad shape for a while. But how much worse can it be?”

