Opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, who has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela, center, is surrounded by bodyguards upon his arrival at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Germany, Spain, France, the U.K. and Sweden have announced that they are recognizing Guaido as the country’s interim president and are urging him to hold a new presidential election. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s opposition-dominated congress says it will hold new elections as soon as possible within a year — once they finally oust embattled President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello is threatening to take over congress, the only government branch controlled by the opposition.

The congress on Tuesday extended a 30-day constitutional timeline, saying it’s critical to first fill other key branches, like the government-stacked elections commission.

Cabello favors holding early legislative elections, which currently aren’t due for more than a year.

Cabello accused the U.S. “empire” of angling to take control of Venezuela though the opposition movement.

The struggle for power in Venezuela resurged this year when congress leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, saying Maduro’s re-election in May was fraudulent.

