Juan Guaido (left) speaks to opposition supporters at the Central University of Caracas on Jan. 21 and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a news conference on Friday. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)

The Venezuelan opposition is in talks with sympathetic military and civilian officials in a bid to force out President Nicolás Maduro, self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó said in an interview Sunday with The Washington Post.

Backed by the United States and other nations, Guaidó also said the opposition will test the socialist government by bringing in food aid to ease a crippling humanitarian crisis.

Guaidó and his opposition are locked in a high stakes power play to wrest Maduro from power. In Caracas, Maduro’s top brass and defense minister have sworn their allegiance to him.

[Who is Juan Guaidó?]

Guaidó told The Post that talks with the military were proceeding behind the scenes. He also hailed a move on Saturday by Maduro’s former military attaché in Washington to switch allegiance to Guaidó.

“We have been in talks with government officials, civilian and military men,” Guaidó said. “This is a very delicate subject involving personal security. We are meeting with them but discreetly.”

With the backing of the United States and a host of Latin American countries, Guaidó last week proclaimed himself interim president. The new head of Venezuela’s democratically elected National Assembly, a body stripped of its power by Maduro in 2017 but still recognized internationally, Guaidó has argued that Maduro is illegitimate and must leave power after elections last year that were widely derided as fraudulent.

Antonio Rivero, a Venezuelan general in exile in Miami, said he has spoken with high, middle and lower military officials who dissent against Maduro but remain fearful of a full break.

“Many soldiers are desperate,” Rivero said. “The armed forces are broken already.”

In the eastern slum of Petare, anti-Maduro residents approached National Guard stations to hand out fliers with an amnesty pledge to encourage the drab-clad guards to turn against Maduro. One guard burned the paper as they shouted, “Soldier, my friend, you’re the only one missing.”

The crowd had met early and had bought the guards baked goods for breakfast, hoping for a most positive response.

“We’re asking them to stop going out to the streets to repress us. We’re asking them to come out to support us,” said Manfredo Gonzalez, a social worker.

As Guaidó seeks to establish a transition government with an international network, he said he was in the process of naming “foreign representatives.” Carlos Vecchio, an exiled Venezuelan opposition leader living in South Florida was already “exerting responsibilities” in the United States, he said. Guaidó said that ahead of his proclamation as president, he had met or spoken with several U.S. senators, including Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.).

The United States.and Venezuela broke diplomatic relations last week, as the Trump administration recognized Guaidó, and Maduro responded with an order for U.S. diplomats to depart Caracas by Jan. 26. Maduro, however, backed off that ultimatum following an agreement to keep minimal staff in the country for 30 days as the two sides negotiate the establishment of more limited “interest offices.”

If no deal is reached at the end of that period, diplomats would still need to be pulled within 72 hours.

The United States last week ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel from Venezuela but has said the embassy would remain open with a skeleton crew. In an interview with CNN Turk broadcast on Sunday, Maduro confirmed that a small number of U.S. diplomats were still in Caracas.

“I have authorized a small group to remain, to carry out the negotiations that will take place during 30 days for the establishment of an interests office,” Maduro said. “We do not have diplomatic and political relations with them. I broke them.”

Maduro lashed out at European powers that have given him eight days, starting Saturday, to call new elections. If he doesn’t, they have threatened to recognize Guaidó.

“They must withdraw this ultimatum. Nobody can give us an ultimatum,” Maduro told the network.

[Venezuela’s crisis in 5 charts]

Guaidó told The Post that the opposition was preparing to challenge the government’s authority by bringing food aid into the country, aid made possible by a $20 million pledge from the United States, as well as offers from Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and the European Union. Maduro has largely blocked aid in the past, claiming that rapidly spreading hunger and disease in Venezuela is a fiction invented by his enemies.

“Humanitarian aid is the center of our policy, and we are working on the logistics,” he said. “We believe this will be a new dilemma for the regime and the Armed Forces. They’ll have to decide if they’re on the side of the people and want to heal the country, or if they will ignore it. I believe we’re going to achieve it. They’re going to let it in.”

He said his challenge to Maduro is in an early, sensitive phase. He said “many elements need to be solved” before he would seek new elections. He suggested it would take six to nine months to do so if Maduro steps down and the electoral system could be rapidly purged of corruption.

Guaidó credited foreign backing for the government’s restraint in dealing with him. Though he was briefly detained earlier this month, Maduro’s government has treaded relatively lightly; it has arrested, charged or driven into exile other opposition leaders.

Guaido’s growing recognition has placed practical burdens on his fledgling transitional government, including how to pay for embassy rents and staffing in countries where he is viewed as Venezuela’s emergency leader. The opposition has said Guaidó is partly counting on Venezuelan assets frozen by the United States, which the Trump administration has pledge to put at his disposal to carry out diplomacy and governance.

Guaidó said the fledging transitional government seeks to take control of Citgo, the U.S. oil company wholly owned by the Venezuelan state via American subsidiaries, but suggested it might take time. Influential Venezuelan exiles were calling on the Trump administration to take steps that could secure Citgo as a source of revenue for Guaido’s transitional government.

“Nothing will signal Mr. Maduro more pointedly than the loss of control over foreign assets,” said Pedro Burelli, former member of the board of directors of Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, which owns Citgo.

“Other than liquid assets owned by an array of public entities, control of Citgo would be a game changer,” he said.

Faiola reported from Rio de Janeiro and Kryger from Miami.

Read more

Fight in Venezuela is against more than a strongman — it’s against what some call a criminal empire

Pompeo presses U.N. Security Council to ‘pick a side’ in Venezuela’s crisis

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news