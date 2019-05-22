Venezuela’s opposition is engaging in a blitz of diplomacy in the aftermath of last month’s abortive uprising, even as it stokes the prospect of more aggressive tactics taken in conjunction with the United States to achieve their goal: the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition has been reluctant to engage in direct talks with Maduro’s emissaries, citing failed efforts in 2017 and 2018. Yet in an interview with The Washington Post after the failure of the April 30 uprising, opposition leader Juan Guaidó said he was open to talks with anyone, except Maduro himself.

Last week, the opposition put that to the test, sending its own emissaries to Oslo for talks brokered by the Norwegian government with two senior Maduro loyalists, including Jorge Rodríguez, the government’s communications minister. Three people familiar with the Oslo talks said the two sides did not meet directly — they exchanged points of view and proposals through diplomatic intermediaries.

No agreements emerged, but further talks between the two sides could take place in the days and weeks ahead, the people said.

Publicly, at least, the two sides remain far apart.

President Maduro this week floated a proposal that the opposition sees as a nonstarter: early elections for the National Assembly, now headed by Guaidó, controlled by the opposition and recognized internationally as the nation’s only democratic institution. Maduro’s government stripped the assembly of its power in 2017, and opposition critics say a new election to would serve only to strengthen Maduro’s grip on power.

“Venezuela has a humanitarian crisis with no precedent,” Guaidó said at a National Assembly session on Tuesday. “What is the regime’s response? To make fun of the people by talking about parliamentary elections, while our proposal has been clear: end of usurpation; transitional government; and free elections. Truly free elections. That’s what they fear. . . . Because there is no doubt that a free election would open the doors for change in Venezuela.”

Guaidó streamed the session on social media, because national guards surrounding the legislative palace blocked the press from going in.

The international contact group, which includes Italy, Spain, France, Uruguay and Ecuador, dispatched a delegation to Caracas last week to speak with both sides. There were no specific signs of progress.

“It seems as if Maduro is still stuck on the idea that he is constitutional and legitimate, and that hasn’t changed, and until there is a change of tone, there won’t be a breakthrough,” said one person briefed on the talks.

Luis Vicente León, director of the Datanálisis polling agency in Caracas, called the fact that both sides are agreeing to explore talks a significant step toward a possible negotiated solution to the crisis. He said the first meetings were part of a “longer process.”

“It means both sides are starting to feel exhausted,” he said. The government is isolated, divided and barely able to govern, he said, while the opposition has realized that its strategy to oust Maduro by wooing the military and his loyalists has thus far fallen short.

“For now, the talks haven’t been very successful, but they’re just starting,” León said. “The demands of both sides are still too far apart. If I would have to place the probability of success between 1 and 10, I would still say less than 5.”

The international mediation efforts come weeks after the failed uprising led by Guaidó and his mentor, Leopoldo López.

López, the country’s most popular political prisoner, escaped house arrest with the help of Maduro’s intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera. That was part of a negotiated plot in which a litany of Maduro loyalists, including the head of Venezuela’s supreme court and senior military commanders, were supposed to stand up and press for Maduro’s ouster.

For reasons that remain unclear, those moves never materialized. The outcome — with a gaggle of military men and Maduro’s spy chief turning against him but well short of the mass defections expected — showed both the opposition and the government to be not quite as strong as either of them thought.

In the days since, the opposition scrambled to stay united while the startled international community strengthened calls for a negotiated solution. Even the Lima Group, a regional collective of nations that largely backs Guaidó’s agenda, announced its intention to approach both the contact group and Cuba, which backs Maduro.

Both Maduro and the opposition, meanwhile, are sending mixed signals. Maduro has pledged to ease tensions and agreed to talk to the countries hoping to mediate a deal. Yet his government has also imprisoned the National Assembly’s vice president, Edgar Zambrano, and charged 10 lawmakers with treason in connection with the April 30 plot.

“I will focus all my efforts for Venezuela, to sooner rather than later, reach an agreement with the Venezuelan opposition,” Maduro said in a televised speech on Monday.

The Guaidó side has also become more aggressive in considering the option of a foreign military intervention to oust Maduro. Guaidó told The Washington Post this month that he would take a hypothetical offer of U.S. military assistance to the National Assembly. And on Monday, his representative to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, met with the U.S. State Department and Department of Defense to “evaluate joint mechanisms of cooperation and strategic planning to advance in a solution,” Vecchio said on Twitter. He said he was “satisfied with the progress made.”

Maduro claimed victory last year in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. Guaidó declared himself interim president in January, and has been recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other countries.

As time passes, both sides have much to lose. Maduro has shown himself unable to halt Venezuela’s economic free fall into the unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has sparked a mass exodus from the oil-rich nation. As conditions deteriorate, he risks more internal divisions, especially in the military. Signs of those rifts have already been made evident.

Most recently, his ambassador to Italy, Julián Isaías Rodríguez, resigned Tuesday, saying he leaves his post “without regrets and without money. My wife just sold jewelry her ex-husband gave her to maintain us in front of the U.S. blockade.” He said the “gringos” sanctioned him and he doesn’t have a bank account.

Guaidó risks losing domestic support as his efforts to push out Maduro have faltered. His approval rating slipped five percentage points from February to April, according to León’s polling firm. The fall is not dramatic, but could worsen if Venezuelans fail to see him achieving tangible results, León said.

During last week’s negotiations in Oslo, Guaidó said they were only part of his team’s larger strategy to oust Maduro.

“We repeat it: we are working in all options to end the dictatorship and are advancing in each of them: mediation of countries that approach a solution in Venezuela, international cooperation, and encouraging constitutional backing from our Armed Forces,” he tweeted.

