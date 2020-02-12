Guaido’s uncle, Juan José Márquez, traveled with him on a flight from Lisbon that landed in Caracas shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Senior opposition officials said Guaidó last saw Márquez just before he crossed into an arrivals hall, a chaotic scene where Guaidó’s supporters clashed with Maduro’s backers, who hurled insults at the opposition leader and appeared to manhandle him as he tried to make his way to a waiting car.

Márquez does not hold an official position in the opposition leadership. The opposition said it held Maduro and the security director of the Simón Bolívar International Airport, Franco Quintero, accountable “for his physical integrity.”

Venezuela’s communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Attempts to reach Quintero were unsuccessful.

Guaidó, the National Assembly president who is recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other nations, defied a travel ban to spend three and a half weeks in Europe and the United States lobbying for more international pressure to isolate Maduro and force him from office. The United Nations last year issued a report documenting the torture, arbitrary arrest and killing of government opponents and citizens under Maduro.

Before Guaido’s return Tuesday, the Trump administration warned Maduro not to harm or detain the leader. The opposition’s U.S. backers quickly decried his uncle’s disappearance.

“@NicolasMaduro and his thugs arbitrarily detained @jguaido’s uncle upon their arrival to #Venezuela,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted. “His whereabouts or the reasons for his detention are unknown. Maduro knows his time is coming to an end. This is the act of a desperate tyrant.”

Romina Botaro, Márquez’s wife, said her husband called her while being held at customs. She said he was wearing a protective vest that he was told he needed to declare.

That was the last she heard from him, she told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

When Márquez’s lawyers went to the airport late Tuesday, she said, they were told he had disappeared from the building.

“We do not know his whereabouts” she said.

Botaro said Márquez, an airline pilot, had nothing to do with politics.

“Likeany protective uncle, he only wanted to escort his nephew and protect his safety,” she said.

Guaidó said Maduro had targeted his family.

“Threats have not stopped us or will stop us” he said.

The opposition denounced the arrest of the organizers of Guaido’s homecoming rally Tuesday evening. Several hundred supporters gathered in eastern Caracas to hear the opposition leader speak. Opposition officials said the drivers of three buses that carried lawmakers to the airport to greet Guaidó were stopped and detained.

Deyalitza Aray, an opposition lawmaker, was held but later released.

“It was an illegal detention, without any sense” she told reporters in Caracas Tuesday. “This is a dramatic situation because it demonstrates how the regime acts against citizens and the congress.”

The country’s national press union, said at least six journalists covering Guaido’s return were attacked and robbed. Some of them were bitten and punched, the union said.

Maduro’s government has sought to penalize Guaido’s supporters in recent months. Government forces closed down the hotel and seized the cars he used during at least one campaign stop. Pollster and political analyst Luis Vicente Leon said it was clear Maduro was sending a “a message.”

“Politicians, deputies, assistants, many people have been arrested and intimidated,” he said. “And not only people, but places have also been closed down. This is a very clear strategy that tries to encircle anything that supports Guaidó.”

