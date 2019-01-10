Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro delivers a speech at the Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex in Caracas on Jan. 10, 2019. (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

President Nicolás Maduro began a new six-year term on Thursday even as opponents — at home and abroad — sought new leverage to weaken his rule and attempt to drive him from power.

His critics have been long divided and outmaneuvered by Maduro, who has proven resilient despite Venezuela’s near-total economic collapse and deepening rifts with the United States and others.

But his inauguration for a second term appeared to stir new gambits by Maduro’s opponents.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly — stripped of its powers by Maduro in 2017 — declared the president an “usurper” and called themselves the country’s only “legitimate power.” The assembly’s president, Juan Guaido, said in a video statement that the body would work with foreign powers toward a political transition in Venezuela.

Maduro wears “a paper crown,” said Guaido, the newly named head of the National Assembly.

“We will assume the responsibility as the only legitimate power representing the people,” he added.



A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro outside the Supreme Court where he is sworn-in for a second term in Caracas on Jan. 10, 2019. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Any attempt to pressure Maduro from power, however, carries substantial risks and significant hurdles.

[Venezuela’s crises deepen by the day, but Maduro holds on]

Maduro, a 56-year-old former union leader, won elections last May that were considered by a host of foreign governments and opponents to be a fraudulent power grab. Amid a severe crisis marked by food and medical shortages, he has held on to power through a wave of repression and arrests that has already forced many dissenting Venezuelan politicians into exile or hiding.

In recent days, Maduro has threatened to dissolve the National Assembly altogether. And any move to declare a transitional government now or in the future could provoke Maduro to take more aggressive steps.

“I think this measure increases the pressure, but it will also likely increase the repression by the regime,” said Jason Marczak, director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center at Atlantic Council.

Venezuela’s often-disorganized opposition had yet to produce an outline or road map for a new transition government. Lacking any real power domestically, the move is also dependent on the support of the international community to give it any real heft.

Opposition leaders called a meeting for Friday to discuss their next steps.

“Previous attempts to build pressure against Maduro have not borne fruit,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank. “But the prospects that this maneuver will be any more successful are dim at best.”

Still, opponents are hoping that the Trump administration and others could seize on the assembly’s attempt to assert itself to possibly weaken Maduro. Should the opposition move to form a transitional government, for instance, foreign powers could potentially move to funnel frozen Venezuelan government assets to it and revoke the Maduro government’s rights to certain diplomatic privileges.

Vice President Pence issued a strongly worded tweet with the Spanish hashtag Libertad, or Liberty, that called Maduro’s inauguration a “sham.”

“The US does not recognize the illegitimate result of a stolen election,” Pence wrote. “We’ll continue to stand with the people of Venezuela & against Maduro’s corrupt regime until freedom & democracy prevail in Venezuela!”

[Watch: The exodus from Venezuela as the economy crumbles]

Pence did not directly note the latest moves by the anti-Maduro forces, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to draw on the National Assembly’s language, condemning “Maduro’s illegitimate usurpation of power” in a statement.

Pompeo stopped short of offering diplomatic recognition to a transitional authority or severing diplomatic ties with the Maduro government.

Yet Pompeo’s statement also noted “support for Venezuela’s National Assembly, the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people.”

“It is time for Venezuela to begin a transitional process that can restore the constitutional, democratic order by holding free and fair elections that respect the will of the Venezuelan people,” the statement said.

On his inauguration day, Maduro’s international isolation only appeared to deepen.

The Organization of American States voted not to recognize Maduro’s new term, with 19 nations supporting the motion, six against and eight abstaining. Peru and Paraguay recalled their diplomats from Venezuela. Officials from the European Union issued stark condemnation.

“Maduro’s mandate is illegitimate,” tweeted Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament. “We will continue fighting for the liberation of political prisoners and democracy in Venezuela.”

Maduro was sworn in at the Supreme Court in the center of Caracas. An orchestra played traditional Venezuelan songs as he walked on a red-carpet holding hands with his wife, Cilia Flores. Hundreds of people watching on the building’s upper floors were cheering and waving flags.

Outside the building, a crowd of thousands dressed in red shirts were dancing to pro-government campaign songs.

“I came today because we support our president and wanted to see him get sworn in. It was like a party. It was great,” said Rudy Hernandez, a 46-year-old employee at the mayor’s office of the Sucre district in Caracas. “The international community tries to intervene to not let the government do its work and that’s why life has gotten hard here.”

In his speech, Maduro blamed the United States for Venezuela’s woes, but also offered a mea culpa of sorts.

“I want a new beginning,” he said. He added, “I want to fix the mistakes, the many mistakes that have been made.”

Faiola reported from Miami.

