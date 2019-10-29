Violent clashes a day earlier left 40 people injured in the cities of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz. Police said 20 people were detained.

Supporters of Mesa say results from the Oct. 20 election were rigged to give Morales enough votes to avoid a second round that he might lose to a unified opposition. Mesa is demanding new elections or a runoff vote.

Morales denies irregularities and says he welcomes an international audit of the election.

