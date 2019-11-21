Initially called by unions, the strike grew as the others joined in, furious over labor, pension and tax reforms being discussed in congress, the killings of community organizers and indigenous leaders, and general dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to fully implement the historic 2016 peace accord with the guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The government closed Colombia’s borders and deployed 170,000 security forces to keep the peace, the Associated Press reported. In the days before the strike, police raided homes of artists and activists who they claimed were preparing to unleash violence on Thursday.

Earlier, the government deported 24 Venezuelan nationals accused of instigating unrest. Duque views Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as an adversary intent on stirring trouble in Colombia. But demonstrators insisted their anger was homegrown. They blocked roads in Bogota, and caused subway operations in Medellin and Cali to be partially suspended. Schools and businesses in the three largest cities were closed. Authorities said public buses had been vandalized with graffiti and broken windows.

“This is a peaceful protest to tell the government we are against the labor and pension reforms, calling the government to meet their promises to students and workers,” Victor Correa, a former mayoral candidate in Medellin, told the national newspaper El Tiempo. “We also call for peace, for a good government, and against a government that has been regressive and that has fragmented the country.”

The unrest in those countries has continued in part because protests have won concessions. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has rolled back the subway fare increase and other austerity measures; Bolivia’s Morales resigned as president and fled the country.

Whether the strike in Colombia on Thursday will grow into a similarly sustained wave of protest is unclear. In a nationally televised address on Wednesday, Duque said his is a “government that listens” — but also suggested that the grievances stem from previous governments or are based on misinformation.

“We know that there are many challenges that we as a country have to overcome,” he said. “That many of the social aspirations are valid and that we have problems that throughout history have aged in a bad way.

“Yet there are many that see this protest as an opportunity to spur agitation based on lies, to generate divisions.”

Earlier in the week, Duque said protest organizers were spreading fake news about his government intending to raise the age for pensions and reduce wages for young workers. He said his government hadn’t drafted any pension or labor reforms and his intention was to discuss the measures with civil society groups.

Protesters were concerned by proposals presented in congress by former president Alvaro Uribe, Colombia media reported. Uribe leads Duque’s political party and is seen as a close ally.

Students have been protesting intermittently for about a year for more resources for public education. In September, students in Bogota vandalized buses and confronted the police, which threw back tear gas canisters and left at least five injured.

Duque, whose popularity has fallen to 30 percent in the latest Gallup poll, is accused of failing to fully implement the peace deal signed in 2016 by former president Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC to end Colombia’s 50-year civil war. Dissident guerrillas and other armed groups continue to fight in the nation’s rural conflict zones. Five indigenous leaders were killed in the southern province of Cauca in October; more than 700 community organizers and indigenous leaders have been killed since 2016.

Duque is dealing with other controversies. Defense Minister Guillermo Botero resigned this month after evidence emerged that children had died in operations against dissident FARC groups. Duque had called the operations “impeccable,” and the children's’ deaths had been kept a secret.

Internal rifts were made public when audio of a conversation between the Colombian ambassador to the United States and the new foreign minister was leaked by the local site Publimetro. Ambassador Francisco Santos was heard telling Foreign Mininster Claudia Blum that her predecessor, Carlos Holmes, “didn’t do anything,” “had no strategy,” and “was a disaster.” Holmes is now defense minister.

Santos also suggested “covert actions” in Venezuela to “generate noise and support the opposition.” He called previous Colombian strategy on Venezuela a “total fiasco.”

