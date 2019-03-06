CARACAS, Venezuela — Witnesses and colleagues say a U.S. journalist working in Venezuela has gone missing after security forces escorted him from his apartment.

A doorman at Cody Weddle’s residence said a squad of five men wearing black uniforms demanded entry early Wednesday and left with the journalist.

The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of a missing journalist and warned President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the world is watching.

Tensions are escalating by the day in Venezuela, where U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido seeks to oust Maduro.

Weddle has reported from Venezuela for more than four years, most recently working as a freelance journalist for the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida.

The station’s president said in a statement it can’t reach Weddle and is concerned.

Venezuelan officials have not commented.

