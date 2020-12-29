The woman, identified under Mexican law only by her first name, Agustina, apparently collected money to hire a vehicle with a loudspeaker to go around the village of Acatlan and urge people to come and help kill the men.
The two men were beaten and burned to death by an angry, cheering mob who claimed they were kidnappers. Prosecutors said the victims were farmers and there was no evidence they were involved in any crime.
Cellphone videos of the killings showed townspeople cheered, applauded and shouted “Long live the people!” as the bodies of the men were still smoking.
Vehicles with loudspeakers attached to their roofs are a fixture in many Mexico small towns, used for advertising products and events and selling newspapers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.