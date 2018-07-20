LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking in Belfast on Friday, warned the European Union that it must quickly “evolve” its approach to Brexit negotiations and abandon its “unworkable” proposals for how to avoid a hard Irish border, which in the worst case scenario would see a return of customs agents and immigration controls.

May is pushing Europe to accept her compromise plan for how Britain untangles itself from decades of free trade and free movement with the continent and how commerce and migration will be carried out after March 29, 2019, when Britain leaves the European Union.

“It is now for the E.U. to respond. Not simply to fall back on to previous positions, which have already been proven unworkable. But to evolve their position in kind,” said May, speaking before an audience of business leaders in Northern Ireland.

European officials counter that it is a weakened May and her squabbling government that have been slow to come ahead with a workable plan.

The E.U.’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, speaking at a press conference on Friday, suggested that May’s latest proposal raised as many questions as it answered.

“Are these proposals workable, are they applicable without any additional complexity or bureaucracy?” Barnier said.



British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Belfast on July 20. (Brian Lawless/AP)

"Brexit cannot and will not justify new bureaucracy,” Barnier said.

The European negotiator warned, “time is running out.” He reminded May that a deal must be done by December at the latest.

“It will be difficult,” Barnier said. “It won’t be easy. It’s an extremely complex negotiation.”

Barnier said he still thinks a deal doable, noting that only 20 percent of the final text for an agreement needs to be hammered out, but he warned the most difficult bits remain, such as the Irish border question.

It has been two years since Britain voted for this divorce, and all that time May has struggled to produce a clear proposal — versus rhetoric in speeches — as her Conservative party government remains deeply divided over the best Brexit.

In recent weeks, May has survived challenges in Parliament week by week, sometimes hour by hour, her leadership threatened by her own party. May wants to see a compromise, pro-business, “soft Brexit,” with Britain acceding to “a common rulebook” with Europe, adhering to E.U. rules and regulations for goods and agricultural products, to achieve the “frictionless” movement of goods that both sides of the English channel have built their economies upon.

Supporters of a hard, decisive departure from the E.U. counter that May’s compromise plan means “a Brexit in name only.”

After her latest proposals agreed upon two weeks ago by her cabinet at a meeting at Chequers, her country estate, May was stunned by a string of high-level defections, seeing her once loyal Brexit secretary and top negotiator, David Davis, resign, followed a day later by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

In his resignation speech before the House of Commons, Johnson said May’s Brexit risked sentencing Britain to endless term of "economic vassalage” to Europe. He decried May for creating a "fog of self-doubt.”

"Given that in important ways this is Brexit in name only, I am of course unable to support it, as I said in cabinet at Chequers, and am happy to be able now to speak out against it,” Johnson said, though he offered no better plan of his own.

"It is not too late to save Brexit,” he said. “We have changed tack once and we can change again.”

The remarkable fact remains that neither Britain nor the E.U. have not figured out how to preserve an open border after Brexit between the Republic of Ireland, which is a member of the E.U., and Northern Ireland, which remains a part of the United Kingdom.

London and Brussels agree there should be no hard border in Ireland — and that the 30 years of civil strife and sectarian violence in Ireland was ended in part by having an open, invisible border.

Today cars, trucks and people move freely between north and south without even seeing a customs agent or an immigration official.

“We can’t solve it on our own,” May said in her speech. “But nor can we wash our hands of any responsibility for it.”

European negotiators, alongside the Republic of Ireland, proposed a “backstop” agreement, by which Northern Ireland would remain in the European customs union and tariff protocols until a new and still unknown technological fix could be found to preserve a frictionless border in Ireland.

May said this would isolate Northern Ireland and effectively create a border down the Irish Sea — something the prime minister said, “I will never accept.”

The stalemate raises the possibility that Britain will crash out of the European Union next year with no deal, which business leaders say could wreak havoc on the economy of all sides.

