Thirteen photos in appreciation of World Water Day

Celebrated around the planet, World Water Day is an annual March 22 observance that focuses on the importance of fresh water. The special day was recommended at a 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.
March 21, 2018A man takes a bath from a water source in Bhopal, India. Sanjeev Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock