Palestinians in Gaza City sit near the border fence with Israel on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the March of Return. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents were expected to rally along the border fence with Israel on Saturday to mark the anniversary of year-long demonstrations, during which scores of Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers and thousands more wounded.

Negotiations aimed at achieving calm between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, bolstered hopes Friday that major bloodshed might be avoided, but Gaza’s health authorities and international aid groups were still bracing for the worst.

A year ago, Israel’s use of lethal force against protesters who gathered on the border for the March of Return sparked international outrage. Some 15 Palestinians were killed on the first day of demonstrations, which coincided with the Land Day commemoration marking the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in 1976.

With demonstrations continuing every Friday since, the death toll has reached 266, according to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza. The United Nations puts the number of protesters killed at 195, saying an additional 76 people have died in “other circumstances,” including airstrikes and as a result of attempting to infiltrate Israel. Both the U.N. and local officials say about 6,900 people have been shot with live ammunition.

Israel has argued that the use of force was necessary to prevent Palestinians from breaking through the fence and potentially carrying out attacks in Israel. Israeli officials say protesters have thrown grenades and planted explosives during what the officials call violent riots.

Israel rejected a report by the U.N. last month saying the Israeli military may be responsible for war crimes for the use of lethal force against unarmed protesters who did not pose an imminent threat. One Israeli soldier has been killed and six injured.

The demonstrations began as a protest of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and a way to highlight the demand that Palestinians be able to return to homes, now in Israel, from which they were forced or fled in the 1948 war. The demonstrations have become a key tool for Hamas to leverage Israel into easing restrictions.

In recent weeks, Hamas has come under public pressure, with local protests over poor living conditions turning against Gaza’s rulers.

“We are ready for all scenarios and all alternatives, and we will not hesitate to take a decision that serves the interests of our people and the enormous sacrifices made by our youth in the March of Return,” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement Friday.

He described discussions with Egyptian mediators over a possible deal with Israel that would provide for a reduction in the Israeli use of live ammunition, extend the fishing zone for Gaza boats and kick-start infrastructure projects to deal with chronic electricity problems.

“Easing the blockade imposed on Gaza is a right of the Palestinian people, not a gift,” Khalil al-Hayya, another Hamas official, said in a news conference after a meeting of Gaza factions on Friday. The officials announced that an informal deal with Israel that allowed Qatari cash into Gaza for fuel and employment projects would be extended.

A larger agreement with Israel is not yet finalized. Ghazi Hamid, a senior Hamas official, said the Israeli offer conveyed by the Egyptian mediators had some “positive signs” but was unsatisfactory and had included a demand that Hamas stop all activities at the border.

Hamas officials have said that the military’s response to the demonstration on Saturday — and what kind of force it uses — would be a “test” of Israel’s commitment to an agreement.

Hamas has called for demonstrators to stay at least 200 meters away from the border, not to burn tires and to refrain from “tough” methods of protesting, a reference to activities such as launching burning kites or throwing molotov cocktails.

The chief of staff of the Israeli military, Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, toured the border fence on Friday to assess troop preparation, the military said in a statement. It said it “continues to prepare for possible escalations with a wide variety of operational plans and is ready for a wide variety of events.”

How Israel deals with the demonstrations will also be under close scrutiny at home. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is fighting for reelection in less than two weeks, has been criticized by right-wing members of his governing coalition for being too soft on Hamas.

Dozens of Israeli tanks are still massed on the border with Gaza after an escalation in hostilities this week after a rocket that the military said was manufactured and fired by Hamas slammed into a house near Tel Aviv, injuring seven Israelis. Israel retaliated with airstrikes, hitting targets including Haniyeh’s office. Hamas responded with more rocket fire.

Hazem Balousha contributed to this report.

